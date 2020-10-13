FHN Memorial Hospital announces new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

FREEPORT, Ill.(WTVO) — Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, FHN Memorial Hospital announced that they are issuing stricter visitor policies for all FHN locations.

No visitors will be allowed in the hospital for patients hospitalized for general treatment/procedures except for emergencies or end-of-life situations.

For patients under the age of 18, one parent or guardian will be allowed. Patients in the Emergency Room and Birthing Center will be allowed one visitor per day.

Family Healthcare Centers and Specialty Care clinics request that patients attend their appointments alone if possible. However, one significant other will be allowed if needed.

“These heightened restrictions reflect the surge in cases of COVID-19 throughout FHN’s service area and are being implemented for the health and safety of FHN’s patients, staff, and providers as well as the public at large,” said Kathryn J. Martinez, MSN, RN, FACHE, FHN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer.

The changes go into effort on Wednesday.

For more details on visitor restrictions and information about the pandemic in general, visit the COVID-19 section of FHN’s website.

