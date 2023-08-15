(WTVO) — The battle of the tech tycoons is back, maybe.

Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk and Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg set the internet ablaze in June, when Zuckerberg agreed to a cage fight with Musk.

Hope for the event quickly dwindled as Zuckerberg accused Musk of ducking the event, eventually saying “it’s time to move on” from the fight.

A new tweet from Musk may have reignited the flames, however. In an August 15 post, Musk accused Zuckerberg of declining multiple fight venues, including Zuckerberg’s own home.

“Is there anywhere he will fight?” said Musk in the post.

On August 11, Musk posted details of the fight, saying it will “be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (Not UFC).

“Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Two days later, Zuckerberg responded on his platform, Threads, saying “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serous and it’s time to move on.”

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” said Zuckerberg.

Musk’s newest rebuttal seemingly contradicts Zuckerberg’s claim. All that’s left to do is wait for an answer.

In the meantime, social media users around the world will continue to dream on an all-star brawl.