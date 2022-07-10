NAPLES, Italy (WAVY) — An F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown off the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy.

The accident happened on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea while the carrier was conducting a replenishment-at-sea, a way of refueling ship-to-ship. Navy officials said the incident happened during unexpectedly heavy weather,

All personnel aboard the ship are accounted for, however, one sailor was injured. The sailor’s injuries were described as “minor” and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Officials say the carrier remains mission capable.

The incident is still under investigation.