ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Thursday evening AMC Showplace 16 in Rockford hosted a red carpet premiere for “The Blacklight.” It is described as thriller crime movie, with a supernatural twist.

Many of the film’s scenes were shot in the Rockford area.

“I think they will be really surprised. They’ll be surprised at the story, at the performances, the locations, the overall quality of the film,” said “The Blacklight” Executive Producer, Don Hatton.

Hatton says the film has been in the works for 6 years and says he is continually working to bring more film project to Illinois, especially Rockford.

“I’m really anxious to create that kind of film tourism vibe, if you will, and, you know, when people see these locations in the film from outside the area, they want to come to the area. They want to see these things and see those in real life,” said Hatton.

“Its been a long process. I’m happy that it’s finally come to fruition and we get to put it out to the world and have everybody enjoy it, hopefully,” said Jean Paul Dufek, who plays “Tommy” in the film. “I think as the movie goes that it’s something that, potentially, they [the audience] haven’t really seen. It’s a modern day kind of thriller. It’s got little twists and turns in there, definitely keep you thinking on your toes and it’s enjoyable.”

Dufek and Hatton said the experience was a dream come true and cannot wait to see what comes next.

“I could never have imagined, really, reading through that script and thinking that we were going to have a premiere in Rockford, or at any AMC Theater,” said Hatton. “We’re just super thrilled to be here and have this opportunity. It’s great.”

The production company behind “The Blacklight” celebrated more success Thursday. The company’s short film “Wolfdog” was selected for the 46th Atlanta Film Festival.