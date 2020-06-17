Fire at Machesney Park paper recycling company

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called out Wednesday morning to battle a blaze at Paper Recovery Services Corp in Machesney Park.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Department Chief Donald Shoevlin said firefighters arrived at 9:52 a.m. where cardboard apparently caught fire at the building’s exterior, located at 10400 N. 2nd Street, and extended to the interior of the structure.

No damage has been assessed yet. As of this writing, authorities say it is still an active fire.

