Fire breaks out at Freeport salvage yard

News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday afternoon, crews responded to a fire at a Groeling Savage Yared on E. Exchange Street. Firefighters found heavy flames in a scrap pile.

Crews doused the flames with water while yard workers helped separate the material. The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

Investigators say they believe a spark while handling the scrap may have ignited oil and plastic that was inside the pile.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories