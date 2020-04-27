Fire breaks out at Freeport salvage yard

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday afternoon, crews responded to a fire at a Groeling Savage Yared on E. Exchange Street. Firefighters found heavy flames in a scrap pile.

Crews doused the flames with water while yard workers helped separate the material. The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

Investigators say they believe a spark while handling the scrap may have ignited oil and plastic that was inside the pile.

