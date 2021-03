BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) ─ First responders were called to a business fire in Belvidere Thursday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to Franklin Display Group, 801 5th Ave., around 7 p.m..

The fire was reportedly started during a heat treatment process used by the business.

Exhaust inside a chimney caught fire. The flames then spread to the roof.

No one was hurt.