Fire on Apache Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire departments were called to a mid-morning blaze in Rockford.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a home on the 1400 block of Apache Drive, and arrived to find flames showing on the outside of the house, as well as on the second floor.

No one was home at time. The woman and her two sons, who live in the house, are staying with family.

Andre Edgston, the victim’s brother, said that his main concern was the safety of his family.

“My mom called me dramatically, so I answered the phone. She said my sister’s house was on fire, so I rushed over here to see what was going on,” Edgston said. “I just prayed to god that my nephews weren’t in there. That’s all that matters, though, anything else can be replaced. As long as my nephews are okay, that’s all that matters.”

Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire.