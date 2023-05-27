ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 3215 Sunnyside Drive around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 26th leading to one Rockford Fire Firefighter being injured.

Rockford Fire Department says when they arrived at the scene on Sunnyside Drive that all occupants were out of the home.

Officials report that the fire had been extinguished by hose line after 30 minutes. The garage of the home was heavily damaged by the fire which had also extended into the home.

The Fire Department says no residents were injured, but a Rockford Fire Firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Officials report that the damage is estimated at $90,000 and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.