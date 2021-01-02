Fire prevention tips become even more important during winter months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As we move into the coldest months of the year, the risk of housefire climbs. As we find out, there are two pieces of life-saving items every home should have.

“Well obviously, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are always important,” said Rockford Fire Captain Brian Carlson.

Driving through the snow and ice in the winter requires extra time for fire trucks and ambulances. These delays can be the difference between life and death.

If you do have a fire, leave your home immediately and dial 911.

“What we like to tell individuals is, you know, property and belongings inside your home can be replaced. Lived cannot be replaced,” Captain Carlson said.

For this reason, Rockford Fire Department Captain Brian Carlson says it’s important to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work properly.

“Don’t waste time trying to extinguish yourself or doing any things like that because a lot of the time that causes a delay and any delay we have in calling 9-1-1 which is our immediate response, you know, will delay getting us responding. You know, we like to get to those incidents within 5 to 6 minutes and any delay after that the fire exponentially grows,’ Captain Carlson said.

Not having these detectors in your home can prove to be a costly mistake.

“Sometimes people use portable space heaters or other items to help heat their home, which they shouldn’t use. But if they do have a smoke detector and a working carbon monoxide detector it can help prevent tragedy if there is anything going wrong with any of those appliances. Carbon monoxide itself, it doesn’t have any smell, taste, you can’t see it, so it’s labeled that silent killer. So having a carbon monoxide detector is very important at these times of year also,” the captain added.

