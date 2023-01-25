CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire Department CFD spokesman Larry Langford said one person was found dead on the 15th floor.

Six people were transported to the hospital, officials said, and an elderly woman was in critical condition. One firefighter was also hospitalized.

The fire began around 10 a.m. at 4850 Lake Park and spread to the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors.

At least nine levels appeared to have been damaged with windows blown out and burn marks around the window frames.

DEVELOPING…