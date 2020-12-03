Fire tragedy strikes Freeport family twice; Man killed following early morning fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO)–A residential fire takes the life of a 38-year-old male after an early morning fire in Freeport on Thursday, according to officials.

Officials say this is the second tragic fire incident the family has suffered within nine days.

Crews responded to 716 S. Kenwood after midnight, seeing fire consuming the majority of the first floor, part of the second floor and an adjacent garage.

The man was reported to be trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene when responders located him.

The cause of the fire, as well as the man’s death, is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

This fire is considered a total loss with the building estimated valued at $45,000 and contents at about $3,000

Officials say the family lost everything in a fire that happened on November 24 at 920 Oak Street. The occupants of the home are being assisted by family members.

MORE HEADLINES: