Firefighter and resident hurt in Tuesday night house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A firefighter and resident were hurt after fire broke out inside a Rockford home Tuesday night.

Rockford Fire tweeted about the incident around 9:45 p.m..

Firefighters were called to the home on the 1500 block of E. State St.. Smoke was reportedly coming from the second story of the structure.

One resident went to a local hospital with minor burn injuries.

A firefighter was also hurt. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Five residents were displaced by the fire.

Rockford Fire is looking into what caused the fire.