Firefighter and resident injured after DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department responded to structure fire on Sunday at 965 W. Dresser Road around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, firefighters found the smoke coming from an apartment building.

Upon entering, first responders found an unconscious resident on the floor. The crew immediately brought the victim to safety ad began life-saving medical care while other crews battled the flames. The victim was rushed to Northwestern Medicine – Kishwaukee Hospital.

One apartment was damaged heavily by the fire while six nearby apartments received water damage. Fire officials say that three apartments are considered inhabitable, displacing three individuals.

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries.

While officials say the fire started in the living room, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

