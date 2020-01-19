Firefighter hurt in early morning mobile home fire

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — One firefighter is injured after a Saturday morning mobile home fire near Janesville.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday at Rockvale Mobile Home Park near S Hwy 51.
The Beloit Fire Department, City of Janesville and Town of Turtle Fire Departments worked to put out flames and hot spots for three and a half hours.
Fire officials are ruling the fire an accident, but believe two cats were killed in the event.
The mobile home was a total loss, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

