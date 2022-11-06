ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One firefighter sustained injuries while battling a basement fire in the historic Winnebago County Court building Saturday night.

Crews first responded to the complex at 403 Elm St. at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The injured firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

Firefighters fought high heat and heavy smoke to bring the flames under control. Then, they spent hours using specialized smoke removal equipment to free the interconnected buildings of smoke and poisonous gas. RFD’s Twitter page shared a picture while still on the scene at 1:48 a.m. Sunday.

Damage is estimated at $225,000. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.