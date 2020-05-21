Firefighters battle 15th Ave. garage fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford fire crews were called into action Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 800 block of 15th Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the detached garage caught fire and minor damage was done to the exterior of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

.@RockfordFire on scene of a structure fire at 800 15th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/yohoz5RYd3 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) May 21, 2020

Fire crews reported that no one was injured. Officials estimate only $5,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

