ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford fire crews were called into action Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 800 block of 15th Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the detached garage caught fire and minor damage was done to the exterior of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.
Fire crews reported that no one was injured. Officials estimate only $5,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Republican and Democrat standoff around next coronavirus relief package
- Firefighters battle 15th Ave. garage fire
- What does it take to remove a facility from COVID-19 ‘location of concern’ list?
- Winnebago Co. CASA goes virtual to fund-raise for children in need
- ‘Save our Fireworks’ telethon reaches $10,000 goal
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!