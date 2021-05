BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a mobile home fire in Beloit on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., Rockton Fire, South Beloit Fire and Harlem-Roscoe Fire responded to the 200 block of Townline Road to find a vacant mobile home fully engulfed in fire.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.