Fireworks on July 3rd this year in Village of Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago Fourth of July Committee announced Wednesday that it will be holding its Independence Day weekend fireworks display on July 3rd this year.

The change to Saturday is being made to accommodate those who have to work on the Monday following the Fourth of July, which falls on a Sunday this year.

“Rather than have them on Sunday night and disturb some people, they have been moved to the 3rd,” the committee said in a statement.

“The other change is that it will be an ‘air show’ only, meaning there will be nothing displayed on the ground. By doing this, people can be further out and spread apart rather than everyone congregating at the ‘epicenter’ of the show,” the statement reads.

Whether or not there is a parade this year is contingent on Illinois moving into Phase 5 of its Restore Illinois plan on June 11th, as anticipated. The Village Board says it will make a decision at its June 14th meeting.