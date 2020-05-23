First COVID-19 case reported in Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –On Saturday, the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a minor who was recently brought into the center. Health officials are working closely with the facility to prevent further exposure and transmission.
All juveniles are screened when they arrive to the center and those with symptoms are placed in isolation and tested for the virus. Staff are also screened for symptoms when reporting to work and are given ppe. Officials say visitor restrictions have been in place since March 18th.
“We have taken all recommended measures to guard the safety of minors placed at the
juvenile detention center,” said 17th Circuit Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. “We know that
even the best measures cannot be 100% successful in keeping the virus out of our
facilities. Juvenile crime often requires minors to be detained at our facility, so new
people are added to our population every week. We remain committed to taking
recommended measures to ensure the health and safety of the minors and our employees
as best we can.”
