ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local plow drivers spent the day cleaning the roads as the Stateline saw its first hard snowfall of the season.

“A lot of wet snow, it’s really slick and really dangerous I recommend you stay in,” said Rob Wright who has been plowing snow for 20 years. “Finally, we had no snow hardly at all this winter. And finally, now we’re getting some work in. So, yeah, we’re liking it.”

“This is the first one I’ve been up on,” said Zakk Kutak a Plow Driver. “But honestly, last year it seemed like it was sort of a bunch. I thought a lot last year.”

The driver started around 4 in the morning and then went back out in the afternoon. The salting and preparation ahead of time made a big difference.

“We did a pre-salt yesterday before the snow hit so that where there was a layer of salt on the edge of the pavement the snow comes down to hit the salt, it melts away right away and helps to smooth out faster, gets it up a little bit quicker,” Wright said. “And then today, we’re, you know, moving all the snow and the salting out afterward.”

“To be fair, the snow is not the issue. It’s the fact that it’s wet and heavy,” Kutak said. “That’s the part that sucks because that leads to other issues as it’s really heavy. And when you’re dealing with the really wet, heavy snow, that’s when you have more probability of breaking something.”

Drivers say the community can be a big help when it’s time to plow the roads.

“People don’t follow posted traffic laws and stuff like that. It makes our lives much more dangerous because that runs the risk of accidents and, you know, people getting hurt and stuff like that to be honest,” said Kutak. “I’ve seen a lot of people or I’ve seen a lot of ambulances out already in the last 24 hours because, you know, people don’t understand that You just slow down a little bit.”

In Rockford odd and even parking is still in effect