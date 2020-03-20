First NFL coronavirus case, head coach tested positive

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.
Payton is the first person in the NFL known to have tested positive for the virus.
Payton told ESPN he didn’t feel well on Sunday, took the test on Monday and received the results Thursday.
He said he is resting at home but said although he is fatigued, he does not have a fever or cough.
He encouraged others to heed government officials’ warnings about the virus.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat.
- Chicago woman rescues infant during attempted carjacking
- Wisconsin reports 3rd virus death; mayors urge primary delay
- New York shuts down, gatherings of any size banned
- Garth Brooks to livestream concert for those stuck at home
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!