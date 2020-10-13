First responders lead procession to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline first responders are set to honor the life of one of their own Tuesday evening.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will escort Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr. beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The law enforcement escort will leave from 400 Elm Street, travel south on Church Street, east on Chestnut/Walnut Street, north on N. 3rd/N. 2nd Street, north on Forest Hills Road, east on

Riverside, south on Trainer, then east on Weaver Road to the Cremation Society of Illinois at 6825 Weaver Road.

This will be the only law enforcement procession for Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini, Jr.

Chief Deputy Gasparini passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

