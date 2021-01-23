First Round of Snow Moves in Saturday Evening

Light flurries wrap up our Saturday and kick off what will likely be a very snowy next several days.

As of 10:00PM CST on Saturday, a system of snow showers is knocking on the Stateline’s door. Following midnight, widespread snowfall will begin filling in from the west and last through the predawn hours of Sunday morning. Snow will begin to taper off to the east through the mid-to-late morning. This is not expected to be a large snow producer with 1”-1.5” of snow expected in the Rockford area. Upwards of around 2 inches are expected for areas to the north and west of Rockford, whereas areas to the south could see less than an inch accumulate by the end of Sunday. A few lingering flurries are possible through the afternoon. However, they should not result in any additional accumulation should they occur. Dry, but cloudy, conditions are expected from Sunday evening through midday Monday.

A second storm system will then impact the Stateline late Monday into Tuesday. Snow will arrive in the Stateline from the south early Monday evening and push northward until widespread snow falls on most, if not all, of the Stateline by mid-late evening. Widespread snowfall, with occasional pockets of heavy snow are forecast, is forecast to fall on the Stateline through the night and through Tuesday morning before finally pushing out of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Several inches are expected to fall on the Stateline. However, snowfall totals are still rather uncertain at the time of publication despite models being in fair agreement of the track of the storm system. Sharp gradients in snow accumulation are expected on the northern and southern ends of the heaviest snow band. This means that any little shift in the track of the storm can be the difference between a few inches and several inches of snowfall. As of Saturday evening, the lowest projected snowfall total for Rockford belongs to the GFS model which is forecasting about 4 inches whereas the European model is the high outlier with over 9 inches of snow falling on Rockford between Monday and Tuesday. Regardless, Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes should be messy. Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination while this storm is present and have your emergency kit in your car. But most importantly, just avoid travel during this time if you can.