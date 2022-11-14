Dory Love, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez. PHOTO: WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of three suspects charged in the death of a Rockford woman is scheduled to stand trial in December.

Dory Love, 41, will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 5, in front of Judge Debra Schafer.

Love faces 12 counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez, who was fatally shot on Oct. 8, 2020, in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

Prosecutors allege that robbery was a motive in Gonzalez’s death.

Two other Rockford men are also charged in the case. Nakeithian Johnson, 31, faces allegations of first-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated battery. Brandon Taylor, 30 is charged with first-degree murder. They are both awaiting trial.

Love’s trial will take place in Courtroom 317 at the Winnebago County Courthouse.