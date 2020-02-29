Fiscal fears heighten as Coronavirus takes a toll on stock market

(WTVO) — Fears of Coronavirus are still gripping financial markets.

Everyone from Fortune 500 companies to everyday investors are feeling the impact.

Coronavirus is being seen as an event driven sell-off, but one local expert shares insights that may have some less fearful of this market plunge.

“We’ve had several of these over the years,” said Senior Portfolio Manager at Midland States Bank, Tracey Garst.

Stocks closed at their lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, as fiscal fears are heightened by the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“This is going to clip something off first quarter GDP. How much? I don’t know,” said White House Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow.

Garst said the stock market has seen lows like this before.

“1987 we had an event driven sell-off in which S&P 500 was down 22% in one day on black Monday. 1998 we had a very significant sell-off due to the long term capital hedge fund that was basically going under. After 9/11 we had a significant sell-off in the market, and again it was an event driven sell-off. “December of 2008 was another financial crisis where we had week in which this event really drove a significant sell-off,” he explained.

Experts say those close to retirement could consider making adjustments.

“I’m worried the most about those people. Because if we see a significant drop and they haven’t adjusted their portfolio to be realistic as they move to to retirement. That could be really damaging for them,” said DynamicMoney.com CEO, Chris Burns. “Now might be the time you need to adjust and go I’m gonna take this seriously. So, whether it’s this specific situation that causes us to go into a recession or it’s something months from now… that I’m actually ready.”

For those who aren’t retiring anytime soon, investing in the stock market could reap rewards.

“This is a great time to have money come out of your paycheck and buy stock,” Garst said. “Many times the fear sets in individuals end up selling, they sell at the bottom, and they also miss the run up, which it could be significant on the other side.”

