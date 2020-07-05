Five injured, one dead after shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, Freeport police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found six gunshot victims.

Four were brought to the Freeport Health Network Emergency Room for treatment and the other two were rushed to other area hospitals due to their injuries.

Officials say a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. His identity is not being released until proper notification of family.

The other victims included a 26-year-old Freeport man who had a wound to his chest and a 26-year old Freeport man who had injuries to both arm. A 28-year-old Freeport woman suffered injuries to her right leg and a 19-year old woman from Cedarville had an injury to her hand.

Police have no description of any suspects at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information they should contact the Freeport Police Department 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers 866-847-7699.

