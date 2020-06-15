Flag Day ceremonies retire flags in Rockford, Poplar Grove

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Flag Day ceremonies were hosted across the stateline honoring the American symbol of freedom on Sunday.

In Rockford, the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society held their annual Flag Retirement Ceremony.

Tattered and faded American flags were burned at the LZ Peace Memorial Sunday evening. Burning ceremonies are the official way to dispose of an American flag.

In Boone County, a group of Poplar Grove Scouts honored the stars and stripes as well. Ahead of a fireworks display on Saturday night, BSA 126-B and 126-G retired over 100 flags that were tri-corner folded, before they were opened up and respectfully incinerated.

Poplar Grove residents that would like to retire a flag in the future can drop them off in the flag box in front of Village Hall.