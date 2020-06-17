Flags to be lowered in Illinois for Juneteenth 2020

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Governor JB Pritzker says he is committed to honoring Juneteenth by lowering the flag.

The announcement comes after a state lawmaker called on him to honor Juneteenth out of respect for the lives lost due to hate and racism in Illinois.

Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-IL) discussed the issue recently at a gathering of other legislators, advocates and students at Oak Park River Forest High School to demand an end to hate and racism.

“I asked Governor Pritzker to lead like Lincoln when black lives were under distress of slavery,” Ford said. “President Lincoln signed an executive order to end slavery in America. I’m asking Governor Pritzker to sign an executive order for rapid relief for black people in Illinois.”

Pritzker’s spokeswoman says that the governor is “committed to honoring both the celebration of Juneteenth and paying respect to those who lost their lives by lowering the flag in honor of them.”

Juneteenth is this Friday, and is an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

