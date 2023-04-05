A building in the 1400 block of McKinley Ave. in Belvidere catches on fire early Wednesday morning.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – First responders were dispatched to save a burning building with at least 20 vehicles inside early Wednesday morning.

Boone County Fire District #2 and several area agencies responded to the scene in the 1400 block of McKinley Ave. just after 1:20 a.m. Chief Brian Kunce said the damage to the vehicles and the rest of the interior is heavy.

“There’s two businesses that are connected to each other, so it was pretty much a total loss,” Kunce said. “We had a partial collapse, so that kind of hindered some of the firefighting efforts.”

Once crews had the fire under control enough to go in, they confirmed that no one was inside. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but said an explosion may be behind the flames. They expect to be on scene for hours.

This is a developing story.