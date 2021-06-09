Flinn Middle School Falcons meet their real-life mascot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Flinn Middle School students get a special visitor who shares their school spirit.

The Sinnissippi Audubon society introduced a fully grown peregrine falcon to the middle schoolers.

Flinn’s school mascot is the falcon, which is known to be the world’s fastest bird.

Flinn Science Teacher Bryan Holliday says this was certainly an exciting experience for all of his students because they’ve been studying falcons in the classroom.

“So on the camera, we’ve been watching her looking around taking care of the kids and they had a hard time figuring out the size of them and the babies, and seeing the size of the adult today was helpful to them,” said Holliday.

Last week, one of the baby peregrine falcons born at the Rockford Register Star Tower was named Bernan W. Flinn after the school.