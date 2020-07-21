Floating boat cinema may be coming to Chicago, other cities

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 18: The opening night of Paris Plages “Le Cinema Sur L’Eau”, a free floating cinema at La Villette on July 18, 2020 in Paris, France. 38 Electric boats were installed on the Quai de Seine in compliance with social distancing rules, with 150 deckchairs on the banks of the canal, to screen the short film ‘Corona Story’ by Victor Mirabel, followed by the comedy “Le Grand Bain”, which also included free ice cream. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN/AP) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies have been making a comeback — now a company says a floating cinema allowing people to watch from mini-boats will be making appearances in a number of places around the country — including Chicago.

Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, says it’s bringing Floating Boat Cinema to cities worldwide with a stop in Chicago on the schedule.

The location for the aquatic theater planned Sept. 9 to Sept. 13 hasn’t been released, and the movies to be shown haven’t been announced.

The group says the cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to eight people. Tickets will require that the entire boat be purchased to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

Organizers say the movies will be a mix of golden oldies and new releases. Attendees will get free popcorn, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase before people embark on the boats.

Floating Boat Cinema will also be heading to St. Louis on Sept. 9 and later to Houston, Pittsburgh, Miami, Orlando, New York, Austin, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Cincinnati, as well as three cities in Canada.

