OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) – A service line pipe broke inside the Oregon Living & Rehabilitation Center broke at about 3:15am Friday.

Water poured into many parts of the building.

The faculty administrator would not say if patients or residents were being move to other locations.

City employees tell Eyewitness News, the pipe that broke was not part of the Oregon Water & Sewer Department system, but city employees did assist in shutting off the leak.