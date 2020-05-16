Flooding closes roads in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of several road closures due to flooding in the Sycamore and surrounding area.

Officials said that the only way to drive north/south of the Kishwaukee River in the Sycamore area is to use Peace Road.

Police say that E. State Street (Rt. 64) is closed between Airport Road and Kingsway Drive. N. Main Street (Rt. 23) is also closed between North Avenue and Mt. Hunger Road. Brickville Road is closed between Parker Street and Mapelwood Drive.

Drivers are urged not to pass through the barricades in restricted areas, as the water level is too high and the current is moving too quickly.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

