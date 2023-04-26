LARGO, Fla. (WTVO) — A woman has been ordered to have “no contact with animals” after shooting and killing her pet parrot with a Glock handgun during a fight with her husband, police say.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Suzanne Mulalley, 62, was drunk when she killed the African grey parrot with a .380 caliber handgun, The Smoking Gun reported.

Mulalley then began fighting with her husband, Steven, 66, in the front yard of their home. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said the pair began “pushing each other,” during which Mulalley doused her husband, who was also intoxicated, with water from a spray bottle.

Both Mulalley and her husband were charged with domestic battery.

The Smoking Gun also reported that Mulalley was arrested in February after police responded to the home over a report that a “firearm was discharged in the backyard during a verbal altercation.”

She was charged with resisting arrest in that incident.

An officer responding to the scene reported that there were numerous loaded firearms inside the house.