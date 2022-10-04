A resident of Palm Coast, Florida, was charged with kidnapping and using a minor as a human shield after he allegedly abducted his girlfriend’s one-year-old infant, police said.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the suspect was armed with a handgun when he drove away from his girlfriend’s house with her son in his lap on September 27.

The FCSO said they followed the suspect as he drove “recklessly,” then pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot and exited his vehicle.

Graphic footage shows the suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, holding the infant in front of him in the drive-thru as police plead with him to “put the baby down.” After a brief standoff, police taser the suspect and rescue the child.

The suspect then attempts to flee, before he is brought to the ground by multiple officers, tasered, and bitten by a K-9. The child can be heard calling “Dada” after him in the footage.

The FCSO said the child was unharmed and reunited with his mother.

Leohner was arrested and charged with kidnapping, using a minor as a shield, resisting with violence, child neglect, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving, the sheriff’s office said.

