FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTVO) — A man suffered an injury to a sensitive area after crashing head-on into a FedEx truck while receiving oral sex, according to authorities.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said a man and woman were found naked inside an SUV that smashed into the truck at North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street on Thursday at 6:49 p.m.

According to WPLG, officials said the woman was performing oral sex on the male driver, which led to the crash.

Two people inside the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the SUV was said to have suffered injuries to his groin area, authorities said.

No charges have yet been announced.