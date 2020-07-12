Florida tallies record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Florida reported a record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week in Florida, with 514 fatalities. On Sunday, 45 more deaths were reported.

Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

Testing has increased, but the percentage of people testing positive has risen even more dramatically. A month ago, fewer than 5% of tests came up positive on a daily average. Over the past week, the daily average exceeded 19%.

Sunday’s total brought the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state.

The health department also reported a record number of tests counted Sunday — 142,981. This includes people tested multiple times. Of this group, 13.62% were positive.

There were 248 more hospitalizations tallied on Sunday, bringing the total to 18,271 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.25% on Saturday.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Saturday’s median age was 38.

