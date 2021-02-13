Florida teacher facing child abuse charges after fighting students outside McDonald’s

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher for Polk County Schools was arrested for physically fighting two students following a Bartow High School basketball game back in December, police said.

According to the Bartow Police Department, a group of students were involved in an altercation at a Bartow High School basketball game on Dec. 12. After the game, the students went to a nearby McDonald’s.

At the restaurant, one of the students involved in the argument was approached by Liquindella Clark, a teacher for Polk County Schools and the mother of another student involved in the initial altercation.

Police said Clark aggressively approached the student who had been arguing with her child. She allegedly began threatening the kid, and had to be removed from the restaurant lobby and into the parking lot.

Police said Clark waited in the parking lot until the group of kids exited the McDonald’s, at which point a physical fight ensued between Clark and the group of kids. Police said Clark struck one kid in the face, removed her wig, and struck a second student in the head area.

Witnesses called police and Clark was arrested at the scene. She faces child abuse charges.