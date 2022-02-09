ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Claire Bridges is facing the greatest challenge of her life.

Those who know the 20-year-old Florida woman say she makes everyone smile and lights up a room. But she recently underwent a major surgical procedure, and she’s now recovering in a hospital room at Tampa General Hospital.

Last week, doctors partially amputated both of her legs. COVID-19 complications forced doctors to make the decision.

Her dad said on Facebook that she’s had some rough days since. He said Bridges had a second surgery Tuesday, and has another scheduled for Wednesday.

Her roommate, Heather Valdes, said she is conscious and in good spirits.

“We were able to say hi, make jokes, she laughed as much as she could,” Valdes said. “I got butterflies, excited. And it was joy to be able to do that.”

Bridges’ coworkers at Grassroots Kava House are partnering with Vertical Ventures, a rock-climbing gym in St. Petersburg, for a fundraiser at the end of the month.

Climbing is one of Bridges’ favorite pastimes. Her friends say the fundraiser will make healing and resources easier to find.

“Once she gets her new legs we hope she continues her climbing journey and I know nothing will be able to stop Claire,” Valdes said.

The Climbing for Claire event is scheduled for Feb. 27 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Vertical Ventures. They are accepting donations.