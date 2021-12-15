FOID kiosks now available at 3 Illinois State Police facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a new way for those without online access to apply for and update Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) cards.

Wednesday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announced the arrival of FOID Kiosks at three ISP facilities. Customers can now utilize the FOID Kiosks at three ISP facilities across the state:

Northern Illinois

Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St, Lockport, IL 60441

16648 Broadway St, Lockport, IL 60441 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Central Illinois

Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, IL 62703

801 S 7th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois

Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL 62832

1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin, IL 62832 Regular Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

The FSB Kiosk system is designed to assist customers solely with FOID applications. A list of services these kiosks provide can be viewed below:

Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals and new applications online

Taking a photo and uploading it to the application

Assistance with correcting rejected applications

A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.

Due to the extended time it takes for Kiosk representatives to assist people with submitting applications online, customers may be asked to return at a different time

Other FOID and Conceal Carry License (CCL) customer assistance options include:

Login Assistance requests including registration approval, existing user ID recovery and password reset assistance should be sent to ISP.askFOIDandCCL@illinois.gov. Please provide us with as much information about yourself as possible, including your name, date of birth, address, FOID/CCL number, etc. in your email.

When checking the status of an application, customers should continue visiting the website or using the automated phone system. Customers can also find the average processing times for new applications on the website and through the phone system. If your application is “under review,” please allow additional processing time. For an expanded version of the processing time frames, please visit Firearms Services (illinois.gov). For additional information related to FOID and CCL processing, please visit https://isp.illinois.gov/Foid/Statistics.

For information related to Revoked FOID Cards and CCLs and Denied FOID cards and CCL applications, customers should visit the Office of Firearms Safety website at https://isp.illinois.gov/FirearmsSafety for further information, including required forms and checklists, about the appeal process.

Representatives from the Office of Firearms Safety will NOT be available at the Kiosks to assist customers with their revoked cards and denied applications.

Additionally, since 2020, the FSB has reduced the FOID backlog by 89 percent for renewals and 75 percent for new applications.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the Kiosks and backlog reduction are part of the agency’s efforts to expedite the application and renewal process for FOID cards.