Food banks continue to help local families impacted by COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many local families to fall on hard times. Despite those challenges, the community has rallied together to help.

On Saturday, those in need of a leg-up on groceries were able to pick up ingredients at a pop-up market. It was hosted by the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Rockford’s east side.

Organizers say even though life has gone back to normal for some, food banks are still seeing a need for assistance.

“The numbers we’re seeing reported by them to us has more than doubled and has carried on for the past three months. The work we’re doing here right now is very important,” explained VP of Operations Chris White of the Northern Illinois Food Banks.

Over 900 families were served on Saturday. The next distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 25th at the Old Circuit City building located at 5460 E. State Street.

