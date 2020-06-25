‘Food Truck Thursdays’ moving to Forest Plaza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food trucks fill Rivet’s Stadium in Loves Park for one last time Thursday evening.

But have no fear! Your dinner favorites will still be available. The ‘Food Truck Drive Thru’ will re-open next Thursday at Forest Plaza on E. State Street.

There will be some changes. Officials say the drive-thru portion will be eliminated. Walk-up service will take its place. Social distancing measures will still take place.

The ‘Food Truck Drive Thru’ has been held every Wednesday and Thursday since May.

