Food Truck Tuesdays are back, to be hosted at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – -For those missing their favorite Stateline food trucks, fear not! Food Truck Tuesdays are back already.
The event will be hosted at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m spread across the Conservatory South and Swan Anderson parking lots.
See the Facebook post below for full details.
Although it is outside, customers must wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
