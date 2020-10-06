Food Truck Tuesdays are back, to be hosted at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – -For those missing their favorite Stateline food trucks, fear not! Food Truck Tuesdays are back already.

The event will be hosted at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m spread across the Conservatory South and Swan Anderson parking lots.

Although it is outside, customers must wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

