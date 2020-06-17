‘Food Truck Tuesday’s’ is back with COVID-19 safety precautions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Summer activities across the Stateline might look a little different due to COVID-19. However, the virus hasn’t kept the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens from playing host to ‘Food Truck Tuesday’s.’

That’s right! Food Truck Tuesday’s are back for the second summer at the conservatory from 4 to 9 p.m. Hungry customers can choose from a variety of foods, however, the event set-up is a little different this year.

“Last year all the trucks were just in this area here, and so it seemed like there were a lot more people last year than this year too,” explained Brad and Patty, who were happy to attend on Tuesday.

In addition to a delayed opening day, Food Truck Tuesdays will have fewer vendors to choose from. Ten trucks were spread across the conservatory’s 5 parking lots.

“We used our masks when we ordered because that’s what the Wok N Roll wanted us to do,” they added.

Food truck frequenters Brad and Patty ate at Wok N Roll–which has changed the ordering process to keep people safe amid coronavirus concerns.

“I noticed some of these places had tape, but they had cones set up about 6 feet apart that you’re supposed to obey with the social distancing stuff, and that’s good you know I don’t have a problem with that,” they said.

While it’s a step towards normal, customers say it still feels weird. Residents say they felt safe grabbing a quick bite and getting out of the house.

“It does feel like summer more, yes. It’s good to be out, it’s good to be outside, to be among people again,” Brad & Patty concluded.

