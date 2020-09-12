For Auburn’s Nevenhoven, Tennis is in her blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When it comes to tennis, Auburn senior Belen Nevenhoven is nothing short of dominant.

“Just the competitive nature of everyone else motivates me,” Nevenhoven said.

In her family, tennis runs deep. Her brother Quinten plays in college and her mom is a coach.

“I mean obviously they got me started into tennis, I think everybody knows how that goes,” said Nevenhoven.

“Definitely they’ve been a big motivator because there’s been points where I’m not even sure if tennis is what I really want to do, but they kind of remind me I’ve put my whole life into this,” said Nevenhoven.

She said they are the ones she knows she can always rely on.

“So honestly I’d say their one of the biggest things that keep me going just because it’s family and I want to make them proud, but also have bragging rights over,” Nevenhoven said with a laugh.

While her and her brother play from time to time, she said Quinten often wins. But that’s okay, because she beats just about all the rest of her competition.

As a sophomore in class 2A, she finished fourth in the State Finals Tournament. Last year as a junior she finished in second. To continue her year-to-year improvement, there’s only one spot left for her to go.

“For myself obviously get back to state finals… and hopefully win it this time,” she said. “Just work on I guess college, just improving my game as much as I can, some mental stuff. I’m really just trying to have fun this season.”

As a senior, she’ll look to also improve upon her leadership abilities.

“Obviously it’s making myself out to be a good role model, showing them how you should act, you know be on the court but also just like someone they can talk to and look up to,” Nevenhoven said.

With the pandemic, and the uncertainty surrounding this season, Belen said she’s grateful she’s even getting a season at all.

“After everything that’s happened, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, and with it being my senior season, I’m just looking forward to it. Even if nothing really happens, I think it’ll just be fun no matter what,” said Nevehoven.