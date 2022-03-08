*The video above was shot in Sept. 2021, during a tour of “Scissorland” in Lutz, Florida.

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A home in Lutz, Florida, where portions of “Edward Scissorhands” were filmed is back on the market.

Joey and Sharon Licalzi, the current owners, had purchased the house at the end of 2020 after a brief bidding war. Joey was already a big fan of the film, as he had worked as an on-set dishwasher during its production.

After settling in, the Licalzis decided to give back to their community by turning a portion of the residence into a free museum, which they affectionately dubbed “Scissorland.” They re-did the yard and added topiaries similar to those seen in the movie, pruned by Sharon herself. The couple also decorated the home with memorabilia, photos and props from the production, including a square of the very same kitchen wallpaper that was seen in the movie, given directly to the Licalzis by the woman who owned the home at the time of filming.

“I was wiping tears when she was sitting at our kitchen table,” Sharon once told WFLA of meeting the home’s original owner.

But the Licalzi family is apparently ready to relocate. The house, located just north of Tampa, is currently listed at $699,900 — which is nearly $470,000 more than the couple paid in 2020.

The price includes not only the home, but the Licalzis’ entire “collection of priceless memorabilia,” according to the listing.

“This is it! One-of-a-kind Scissorland shrine! Be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property!” reads the description.

Movie fans and potential home buyers can see a different virtual tour of the house by checking out “Ourscissorland” on TikTok or Instagram.