(WTVO) — Ford has revealed a street-legal, high-performance version of its new Mustang that aims to take on European exotic car rivals.

As Dodge and Chevrolet retire the Charger, Challenger, and Camaro after this model year (paving the way for likely EV variants), Ford continues to push the boundaries of what American Muscle can deliver from the V-8 engine.

“I want to see Porsche, I want to see Aston Martin, I want to see Mercedes sweat,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Ford had been developing a GT3-class racecar based on its latest 7th-generation Mustang, but now it plans to release a street-legal version. It turned to Multimatic, the company that helped develop the modern version of the Ford GT.

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is named after the International Motor Sports Association’s GTD racing class. It has features the automaker isn’t allowed to put into its racecars, like dual air inlets and a dry-sump engine oil system. The engine is connected to an 8-speed dual-clutch rear transmission via a carbon-fiber driveshaft, giving the car a 50/50 weight distribution.

Where the trunk should be, Ford has a horizontally mounted pushrod suspension with an integrated tubular subframe, along with cooling for the transaxle. A hydraulically controlled rear wing adjusts for aerodynamics, along with hydraulically controlled front flaps to manage airflow.

Photo: Ford

“Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body and unleashes it for the street.”

The Mustang GTD is planted to the ground using active aerodynamics and huge tires and stops using Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

The car has extensive use of carbon fiber in the body to reduce weight; uses a suspension that adjusts spring rate and ride height for track or street conditions; magnesium wheels; and an available titanium exhaust.

Ford estimates the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 will have 800-plus horsepower and aims to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and set a less than 7-minute lap around the famed Nurburgring.

“The target for this project was clear – go much, much faster than we’ve ever gone before with a targeted sub-7-minute Nürburgring time. This makes it the fastest roadgoing Mustang ever from Ford,” said Greg Goodall, chief program engineer.

“This is our company, we’re throwing down the gauntlet and saying, ‘Come and get it,’” said Farley. “We’re comfortable putting everybody else on notice. I’ll take track time in a Mustang GTD against any other auto boss in their best road car.”

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is expected to carry an exotic price at $300,000 and will be available “late 2025, early 2025,” but the company has not said how many of the limited-edition cars it expects to make.