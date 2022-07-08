(WTVO) — Ford is warning owners of 205,000 SUVs to park outdoors after a series of vehicles have caught fire even when the ignition switches are off.

The company expanded a recall on 105,000 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigators after discovering that a problem on printed circuit boards can make them susceptible to an electrical short.

Ford said it has received reports of 21 fires and one injury.

Parts to repair the vehicles are expected to be available in early September.

Ford also announced a recall of 100,000 2020-2022 Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair, and some Ford Maverick pickup trucks containing a 2.5-liter hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain due after receiving 23 reports of fires when the engines are on.

In that case, Ford says oil and fuel vapor can leak onto hot parts if the engine fails, causing a fire.

Affected owners will be notified by mail starting August 8th, 2022.

To find out if your vehicle is under recall, go to the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall page and type in the VIN number.