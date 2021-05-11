Forensic photo shows what missing boy Timmothy Pitzen would look like today

(WTVO) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released a new age progression photo showing what missing boy Timmothy Pitzen would look like today, at 16-years-old.

On May 11th of 2011, 6-year-old Timmothy checked out of Greenman Elementary School in Aurora, about 75 miles away from Rockford. He was picked up by his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen.

Surveillance footage captured Pitzen leaving a Wisconsin resort with his mother, before his mother killed herself in a Rockford motel room.

She left behind a note which read, “Timmothy is with someone who loves and cares for him and you will never find him.”

Before Amy was found dead, the two were spotted at Key Lime Cove in Gurnee, and the Wisconsin Dells, and later Amy was seen at the Sullivan’s grocery store in Winnebago.

The case puzzled police for eight years. They were unable to find any sign of Pitzen or his belongings. They did find his mom’s cell phone back in 2013, but it did not provide police with any new leads.

“Our investigation remains active and we’re committed to finding answers for the Pitzen family,” said Chief Kristen Ziman of the Aurora Police Department. “We hope this new image created by NCMEC forensic artists will allow someone to recognize what Timmothy might look like today and help us find him.”